Reducing fire risk

LAST weekend, as temperatures shot up, Pilar de la Horadada town hall coordinated a fire-prevention operation in wooded areas.

Mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez called an emergency meeting of the Local Government Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPAL) attended by councillors and the respective chiefs of the Policia Local and Proteccion Civil as well as representatives from the Fire Brigade Consortium.

Watch was then kept over Pilar de la Horadada’s 30 kilometres of wooded areas as well as the Seco and Nacimiento rivers and zones adjoining Sierra Escalona.

Perez Sanchez called on “collective responsibility” from members of public when near woodland and the zones where the forest areas overlapped with urban gardens.

“While the pre-emergency conditions last, the public are also barred from forest paths or walking cross-country,” the mayor reminded the local population.