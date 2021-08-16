Reducing fire risk

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Reducing fire risk
SIERRA ESCALONA: Heavily-wooded and vulnerable to fire Photo credit: Moises Pastor

LAST weekend, as temperatures shot up, Pilar de la Horadada town hall coordinated a fire-prevention operation in wooded areas.

Mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez called an emergency meeting of the Local Government Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPAL) attended by councillors and the respective chiefs of the Policia Local and Proteccion Civil as well as representatives from the Fire Brigade Consortium.

Watch was then kept over Pilar de la Horadada’s 30 kilometres of wooded areas as well as the Seco and Nacimiento rivers and zones adjoining Sierra Escalona.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Perez Sanchez called on “collective responsibility” from members of public when near woodland and the zones where the forest areas overlapped with urban gardens.

“While the pre-emergency conditions last, the public are also barred from forest paths or walking cross-country,” the mayor reminded the local population.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here