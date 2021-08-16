Pet adoption grows in Alicante, but sadly the coronavirus pandemic has meant that more animals have been abandoned too.

The number of pets adopted in Alicante during 2021 reached 206 animals as of July. Sadly though a total of 339 animals were abandoned and had to be taken in by the Department of Animal Protection.

During the first seven months of the year 176 dogs and 31 cats were adopted from the Sociedad Protectora de Animales y Plantas. The service is in charge of collecting animals in the city of Alicante that have been abandoned. This means that the number of animals adopted compared to the same period last year has grown. Last year from January to July a total of 203 animals were adopted.

The counsellor for Health and Animal Protection, Julia Llopis has encouraged people in Alicante to be responsible with their pets. She said: “When we decide to share our lives with a pet we not only make a commitment to the animal itself but with society, that is what responsible ownership is all about, guaranteeing the rights of the animal and fulfilling the duties we have as part of this society,”

“One of the objectives of this council is to promote public awareness to fight against abandonment and encourage responsible adoptions of animals, so we also want to thank all those Alicante residents who have taken the step of adopting”.

Sadly though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant that more animals have been abandoned. According to the town hall there has been an “increase in the number of animals abandoned, picked up from the streets or removed from various rooms and spaces due to their poor condition or unhealthy conditions. These uncivic attitudes can lead to a financial penalty ranging from 6,010.13 euros to 18,030.16 euros, and can also incur a criminal offence if the animal’s life is in danger, if it has serious injuries or if it leads to death.”

