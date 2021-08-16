Orange Heat Alert issued by AEMET for ten of southern Spain’s provinces, including Malaga and Granada.

The heatwave will begin to subside from today, Monday, August 16, although it will still maintain significantly high temperatures in much of the southern half of the peninsula and the Canary Islands, exceeding 40 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley, according to the forecast from AEMET.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has deactivated the red warning (extreme risk) for high temperatures, however, it replaced it with an orange alert (significant risk) to a total of ten provinces in the south of the Peninsula, including:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Almeria, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga, Seville, Albacete and Cuenca.

Areas of high risk are: Grazalema (Cadiz); the countryside of Cadiz, Cordoba and Seville; the subbetica Cordoba, the Genil basin in Granada and the Guadalquivir valley of Jaen could reach 43 º C maximum temperature on Monday, reports AEMET.

A yellow warning is still place for large areas of Almeria, Cadiz, Granada, Huelva, Jaen and Malaga; Albacete, Cuenca, Ciudad Real and Toledo; Madrid; Murcia; Avila and Salamanca; Badajoz and Caceres.

High winds in Gerona

The coastal area of the province of Girona in Catalonia, northeast Spain, is on yellow alert for force 7 winds from the north and northwest and waves of 3 meters high.

Temperatures will drop across most of the country, although they may still rise more in the area of the Strait, Melilla, the coast of Malaga and areas of the south and east of the Canary Islands.

Highs of 36-38 degrees are forecast for much of the southern half of the peninsula and the Canary Islands, exceeding 40 degrees in the valley of the Guadalquivir and, occasionally, in the southern Canary Islands.

The Guadalquivir valley and southeast coast of the peninsula will experience minimum temperatures of around 25 degrees.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.