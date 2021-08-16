Nine Spanish universities among the best 500 in the world

NINE Spanish universities are among the best 500 in the world, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU)

According to the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), popularly known as the Shanghai ranking, a total of nine Spanish universities are ranked among the 500 best in the world.

Of the nine Spanish institutions that appear in this ranking, the only one that manages to enter the group of the top 200, is the University of Barcelona, ​​which appears in the range of 151-200, while in the range of 201-300, four more appear: the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the Complutense University of Madrid, the University of Valencia, and the University of Granada.

Among the 301-400 category, are the institutions Autonoma de Madrid, the Polytechnic of Valencia, the University of the Basque Country, while Barcelona’s Pompeu Fabra University featuring in the range of the 401-500 best universities on the planet.

This annual Shanghai ranking, released every August 15, analyses universities around the world by assessing the number of students who have achieved a Nobel prize in science, or a Fields medal in mathematics, as well as their research published in magazines such as ‘Nature’, or ‘Science’, among other merits, and classifies the most prominent institutions around the world.

For one more year, the American University of Harvard leads the ranking, accompanied on the podium by other usual ones: the University of Stanford in the United States, in second position, and Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, in third place.

According to this 2021 ranking, the best European university is the University Paris-Saclay in France, which came in thirteenth position, while in Asia the one with the best score is the University of Tokyo, in Japan, as reported by granadahoy.com.

