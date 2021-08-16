News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Segura grant ORIHUELA city hall received a €403,706 grant from the provincial council to renovate the banks of the River Segura inside the city centre. The Diputacion cash will cover the entire cost of improving this section of the river between the Levante bridge and the Principe de Asturias bridge.

Sorry state THE 18th century Casa de Los Balcones, responsible for the Torrevieja district’s name, is on the Red Heritage List owing to its ruinous state. Although protected in Torrevieja’s PGOU town plan, its private owners would prefer to demolish it and have taken legal action to avert compulsory purchase.

Quiet night OWING to the pandemic, Elche city hall once again suspended the traditional Nit de l’Alba on August 13 which is usually a night of organised and individual fireworks. Despite the cancellation, Elche’s Policia Local issued 96 fines for drinking on the street and 18 for letting off firecrackers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



No plans ELCHE entrepreneurs based in the city’s Business Park have been asking since 2017 for a direct A-70 motorway link. They have now learnt, following a Questions and Answers session in the national parliament, that no request has ever been received “and there are no plans for a connection.”

In disguise ALICANTE CITY’S Guardia Civil arrested a 33-year-old Ukrainian accused of burgling several homes in a Torrevieja residential area. Investigators tracked him down after scrutinising CCTV footage and discovering that he had been present, wearing a boilersuit and looking like a workman, each time that a robbery was reported.

Shut in THE PSOE opposition on Alicante City council claimed that unmaintained green spaces and gardens were responsible for increased electricity consumption at night. Families were having to close windows and balcony doors and use air-conditioning instead of natural ventilation, rather than risk invasion from “mosquitoes, cockroaches and other insects.”