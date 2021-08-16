Ryanair Announces Three New Routes Between Spain And Morocco

Ryanair, Europe’s leading airline, has announced new routes this summer as part of its Covid recovery programme from Spain.

Malaga and Madrid, which already operate four routes to Morocco, will add two weekly flights to Tangier and Tetouan respectively, while Alicante will add two weekly flights to Tetouan as part of Ryanair’s summer 2021 recovery programme.

Ryanair’s Spanish customers can now book a well-deserved end-of-summer getaway, flying at the lowest fares and with the option to take advantage of Ryanair’s zero fare in the event of a change of plans.

To celebrate the launch of these new Spanish routes, Ryanair has launched a seat offer with fares from €29.99 for travel in September and October. This promotion will be available until midnight on Wednesday 18 August via the Ryanair.com website.

The new summer routes that Ryanair will offer between Spain and Morocco are:

Spain – Morocco Summer 2021

New routes Weekly flights

Madrid – Tetouan 2

Alicante – Tetouan 2

Malaga – Tangier 2

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, said: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, we are delighted to continue to drive recovery and growth in Spain despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following the success of the vaccination programmes, Spanish air traffic, led by Ryanair, will recover strongly this summer and we are pleased to add more routes to our recovery programme for the Moroccan destinations of Tetouan and Tangier.

“Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that, should they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to twice with a zero exchange rate until the end of December 2021.”

