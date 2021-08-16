Nerja council reinforces pest control

Nerja Town Hall has activated new pest control for over the summer.

The councillor for Health and Environment, Javier Rodriguez, reports that Nerja Town Hall has activated a new campaign of disinfection and rat extermination to reinforce pest control during the summer. The treatments began this week and will end on 31 August.

“The campaign will be carried out throughout the town centre of Nerja, paying special attention to the most popular tourist areas, as well as in Maro, Punta Lara, the outlying urbanisations, the industrial area, and in municipal buildings and facilities,” explained the councillor.

Rodriguez also explained that the work is being carried out by the specialised company Geinsa Medio Ambiente, and is being undertaken at night to avoid any inconvenience to residents and visitors.

He concluded by pointing out that “occasionally, once the treatment has been carried out, dead insects may appear on the public highway.

“To minimise the visual impact, the actions have been coordinated with the Cleaning Service to reinforce the work in the areas where the work is being carried out”.

Nerja Council has also announced that The Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre has been accredited to teach Professional Training courses for Employment in the speciality of Lifeguard in aquatic facilities and in natural aquatic spaces.

The Cultural Centre has been accredited after passing the inspection carried out by the technicians of the Territorial Employment Delegation, Training and Autonomous Work of the Junta de Andalucia.

It was announced by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, highlighting the work carried out by the Local Development Technician, Rosario Villasclaras, under the political direction of the Councillor for Human Resources, Angela Diaz, with the collaboration of the Councillor for Education and Culture, Gema Laguna.

