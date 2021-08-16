Navy SEAL who shot Bin Laden urges General Mark Milley to resign

ROBERT O’NEILL, the retired Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden has urged General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, to resign



As the Taliban entrench themselves firmly into power in Afghanistan, Robert O’Neill, the now-retired Navy SEAL who is famous for shooting and killing Osama Bin Laden back in 2011, has been urging the chairman of the US Joint Cheifs of Staff, General Mark Milley, to resign.

On his Twitter account, O’Neill called for not only Gen Milley, but also Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, to both step down as well, over the chaotic scenes unfolding at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul yesterday, and today, Monday, August 16, “There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft. Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?”, the former Navy SEAL wrote on Monday morning, making three posts in total.

In dramatic scenes that were broadcast all over the world, a US airforce plane was seen taxiing along the runway at Kabul airport with thousands of desperate Afghan nationals trying to catch a lift on the wings of the aircraft, with three who did, seen falling from the sky as the plane got airborne. Two more were shot dead by US troops on the tarmac, and three others were run over by one of the jets on the runway, as total chaos ensued.

Questioning the incredible scenes, O’Neill asked, “Have any of our generals and admirals resigned out of disgrace yet?”, while on Monday morning’s Fox & Friends, fellow ex-Navy SEAL, Derrick Van Orden – who is now a Congressional candidate – ran the same critique, saying, ‘Unfortunately, the Biden administration is redefining the word incompetence”.

He added, “You’ve got Secretary Blinken, and Secretary Austin – they need to tender their resignations right now. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Milley, he needs to go peel potatoes in the galley for about a month and then resign also”, claiming that the American government is going through “the most dramatic foreign policy crisis” since the 9/11 attacks, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

