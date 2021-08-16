Naomi Osaka to donate tournament earning to Haiti rescue

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka will donate her Cincinnati tournament earnings to rescue relief in Haiti.

Naomi Osaka will donate the money to help rescue efforts in Haiti after it was hit by a 7.2 earthquake on August 14. Osaka’s father is from Haiti.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors’ blood is strong we’ll keep rising,” she tweeted.

The death toll in Haiti has risen to 1,297. Haiti’s Civil Protection service said the number of injured people also rose to 5,700. Hospitals on the island have reported struggling to cope with those who had arrived for care, with many waiting hours for treatments.

The quake, which severely damaged houses, roads and bridges on the country’s southwest peninsula, also displaced thousands of people.

“We must work together to provide rapid and effective responses to this extremely serious situation,” said Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday, after he had flown to Les Cayes on Saturday to survey the damage for himself.

Compounding the difficulties facing the country, a tropical storm watch has been issued for the entire coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Tropical Depression Grace is expected to bring heavy rain to the island today, Monday, August 16, likely leading to flash flooding and mudslides.

Many residents in Les Cayes, the country’s third-largest city with a population of 90,000, stayed outdoors overnight, too scared to stay inside their homes, as aftershocks continued to rock the area into Sunday.

The Dominican Republic and Mexico were among the countries that sent food and medicine to Haiti. Cuba dispatched a 235-member health care team to Haiti.

Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, said Sunday that the US had deployed a 65-person urban search and rescue team with specialized equipment, as well as medical supplies, as part of its disaster response.

