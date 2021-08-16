Malaga Drivers lose 45,800 points in only six months. From January to June the Malaga province saw over 14,000 people sanctioned for traffic offences.

This meant that drivers in the Malaga province lost a staggering 45,800 points from their licences in the space of only six months. The majority of the penalties were due to speeding, the use of mobile phones, not wearing a seatbelt or having not appropriately secured a minor in the car. Further penalties were issued for alcohol and drug consumption, but this was far less than those issued for the main culprits.

In the province during the first six months of the year over 5000 people were penalised for speeding according to Europa Press. This resulted in drivers loosing over 13,000 points off their licences.

For most people speeding offences saw them lose two points from their licence and this amounted to just over 4700 people. A further 500 plus people were hit with four points off their licence. For the worse speeding offences 230 plus people were hit with six points.

After speeding penalties, the Malaga province was mainly hit with sanctions due to the use of mobile phones. Nearly 4000 people were penalised for this and over 12,000 points were lost from licences due to mobile phone use.

A grand total over 6000 points were lost due to children not being restrained properly in the car either by seat belts or by approved child safety restraint devices.

