Madonna and Warner Music Group sign new agreement

Madonna and Warner Music Group today have announced a “milestone, career-spanning global partnership” that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalogue.

With global sales of over 300 million records, Madonna is the best-selling female artist of all time, with countless accolades that include seven Grammy Awards, MTV, and World Music Awards. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording debut. This new deal heralds the launch next year of an extensive, multi-year series of catalogue releases that will revisit the ground-breaking music that made her an international icon. For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more. The series of releases will be overseen by Warner Music’s catalogue team, led by Kevin Gore, President of Global Catalogue, Recorded Music, with the first release to be announced soon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Madonna said on August 16, “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.