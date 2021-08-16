Love Island’s Laura Whitmore packs her bags as she reveals she’s heading to Mallorca

Love Island’s Laura Whitmore packs her bags as she reveals she’s heading to Spain’s Mallorca for the show finale.

The 36-year-old host was wrapping up Sunday night’s Love Island Aftersun show when she was called to “gate 69” to get ready to fly to “the island of love”. Laura revealed that she will be heading off to Mallorca for the season finale, which will take place on Sunday.

The announcer said: “This is the final call for boarding would passenger Whitmore make her way to gate 69 immediately.

“The flight to the island of love is about to depart”.

After this Laura was able to confirm that the Love Island finale will be taking place on Sunday live from the island of love.

Laura said: “Sorry guys, love calls and the countdown to the final is well and truly on so next week we’re live from the villa! I can not wait.”

Wrapping up the Aftersun show she said: “Right I’ve a plane to catch, where’s my suitcase?”.

On Sunday she took to Instagram and answered fans’ questions on if she would head back to the villa.

“Oh I get asked this a lot. First question: yes. Second part: soon. What else can I tell you? Said Laura”

“Logistically it’s tougher than when I went out for the coupling up.

“The Balearic Islands were in amber so when I did that I had to isolate for five days, I’m not sure everyone knew that. I had to isolate five days on my return.

“Then [rules] went green, and now it’s amber again, but I’m double vaxxed. I also have to be in London every Sunday as part of my Love Island contract.

“I need to host Love Island: Aftersun, which I love. It’s just so much fun, I love live telly.

“But that’s another logistical nightmare, that we need to make sure that I’m always back in time for that.”

