Las Palmas woman arrested for leaving 5-year-old autistic son home alone

National Police officers in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands, have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning her five-year-old autistic son, leaving him alone in the hostel they lived in, while she went out to work.

According to a statement from the police, the incident occurred on August 7, when officers were alerted to a heated discussion that was going on, to which they responded, to discover the detainee clearly under the influence of alcohol and drugs, with witnesses telling the officers that they have seen her drinking and taking substances in a bar during the afternoon, despite having her son alone there in the place where they were living.

The witnesses also pointed out that they had seen her take the boy down the street with her on several occasions during that afternoon so that she could vomit, at which point the cops accessed her accommodation and verified that she had, in fact, left her son alone there, something that several of the witnesses explained was common practice for her, as she was allegedly working as a prostitute.

Under these circumstances, the cops arrested the woman, while her son was initially transferred to a hospital in the capital of Gran Canaria for a health assessment, and after being brought to the attention of the Las Palmas Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, he was admitted to an immediate reception centre, as reported by elmira.es.

