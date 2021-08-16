Klimt exhibition in Valencia

THE U3A Marina Baixa has held a trip to Valencia to visit an exhibition by Gustav Klimpt.

On Thursday, July 29, 23 U3A Marina Baixa members went to Valencia to experience the first Spanish produced immersive exhibition which featured the paintings of Gustav Klimt.

Klimt was born in Vienna and his life coincided with the nouveau period at the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century. This exhibition, titled ‘El oro de Klimt’ (the gold of Klimt), featured several works by the artist, who used gold in many of his paintings of women.

The exhibition is described as, “being fully immersive, captivating, and dynamic, moving from life-size to larger than life, augmented and more technological than real”.

Music accompanies the show which has thousands of moving images related to Klimt´s paintings on a large scale where walls, floor and architectural features come to life.

In a room next to the exhibition there is all the information about Klimt’s life and his paintings by him.

The U3A Marina Baixa said that after visiting the exhibition they explored Valencia.

The association now has further trips planned over the next six months, including a a five day holiday in Peñiscola and six day holiday in Extremadura in March with daily excursions.

More details can be seen on the U3A Marina Baixa website at www.u3amarinabaixa.com.

