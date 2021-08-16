Haiti death toll nears 1300 as emergency workers rush to rescue survivors amid aftershocks and tropical storms.

The death toll in Hait has risen to 1,297, Haiti’s Civil Protection service said the number of injured people also rose to 5,700. Hospitals on the island have reported struggling to cope with those who had arrived for care, with many waiting hours for treatments.

Officials continued to search for survivors in the aftermath of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck on the morning of Saturday, August, 14. The quake was centered near the town of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, about 125 kilometres west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which severely damaged houses, roads and bridges on the country’s southwest peninsula, also displaced thousands of people.

“We must work together to provide rapid and effective responses to this extremely serious situation,” said Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday, after he had flown to Les Cayes on Saturday to survey the damage for himself.

Compounding the difficulties facing the country, a tropical storm watch has been issued for the entire coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Tropical Depression Grace is expected to bring heavy rain to the island today, Monday, August 16, likely leading to flash flooding and mudslides.

Many residents in Les Cayes, the country’s third-largest city with a population of 90,000, stayed outdoors overnight, too scared to stay inside their homes, as aftershocks continued to rock the area into Sunday.

The Dominican Republic and Mexico were among the countries that sent food and medicine to Haiti. Cuba dispatched a 235-member health care team to Haiti.

Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said Sunday that the U.S. had deployed a 65-person urban search and rescue team with specialized equipment, as well as medical supplies, as part of its disaster response.

