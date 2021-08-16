Guardia Civil intercepts half a ton of illegal fish in Alicante province ports

HALF A TON of illegal fish has been discovered in the ports of Alicante, Santa Pola, and Altea, by officers from the Guardia Civil’s Seprona unit

The Nature Protection Patrol – Seprona – of the Alicante Guardia Civil Command, during their routine controls that they carry out on the fish trade, has uncovered a total of 472kg of merchandise that was being transported illegally, in the ports of Alicante, Santa Pola, and Altea, all in the province of Alicante, with four people, and one company, being investigated for possible sanctions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the action carried out in Santa Pola, the officers found 220kg of frozen seafood that lacked both the traceability – necessary to know its legal origin – and the indication of the final date of optimal consumption, which may mean a “serious risk” by not knowing if the deadline has been exceeded.

As reported in a statement by the force, in two other inspections, one carried out in the port of Alicante, and another in that of Altea, the officers intercepted two vehicles that were transporting immature specimens of hake, which had been captured and sold without having passed through the fish market, and the merchandise was being transported in such a way that it was clearly hidden among other specimens that did meet the legal requirements for size and traceability.

For the species ‘Merluccius merluccius‘ – the European hake – the minimum statutory size is 20cm, while the whiting specimens intervened by the Civil Guard in these inspections, of 52kg in Alicante, and 200kg in Altea, registered an average size of only 16cm.

As a spokesperson for the Benemerita pointed out, fishing for immature specimens reduces the survival capacity of the species, as it is captured before reaching reproductive age, and in addition, they add that the lack of labelling, observed in all cases, has an impact on the impossibility of verifying that food products have passed health controls, and therefore, the information of such extremes to consumers.

As a result of the three actions, Seprona has confiscated almost half a ton of fish products, with the hake, after passing the appropriate controls, being donated to charities, while in the case of shellfish, since its expiration date cannot be verified, it has been destroyed.

Four individuals and one legal entity, as well as the skipper and an owner of a fishing vessel who was caught selling the merchandise to the inspected carriers in Altea, have been proposed as alleged perpetrators of infringement, and they have to be aware that breaking the law with this type of inspection is classified as serious, and entails possible penalties for each of those involved, from €601 to €30,000.

The inspection records compiled by the officers have been made available to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency, and Ecological Transition, and to the Ministry of Health and Public Health, as reported by europapress.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.