Germany tops EU’s potato producer list, Spain is seventh

Deirdre Tynan
Image: Pixabay

Last year, a total of 55.3 million tons of potatoes were harvested in the European Union. Most were harvested in Germany and end up as crisp or frozen chips.

Germany was the largest producer and accounted for 21.2 per cent of EU production, followed by Poland (16.4 per cent), France (15.7 per cent), the Netherlands (12.7 per cent) and Belgium (7.2 per cent).

These five Member States accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the total EU production of potatoes. Spain is the seventh largest producer of potatoes in the European Union. Germany produced more than 20 tons of potatoes. Spain produced about four tons, according to EuroStat.

Besides exporting and trading raw potatoes for food and seeds, EU also processes its potatoes into four main types of products, frozen potatoes (mainly fries), prepared or preserved potatoes (mostly crisps), dried potatoes, and potato starch.

The overall value of EU processed potato production reached € 9.1 billion in 2019, or 1.6 per cent of the value of production of the whole European food industry. Frozen chips and crisps were the most significant potato products in terms of production value.

Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

