THE Gandia summer festival is underway with a series of poetry and music performances.

The Councillor for Heritage, Alícia Izquierdo, accompanied by the delegate mayor of the Municipal Institute of Archives and Libraries, Liduvina Gil, and the poet, director and artistic coordinator of the Gandia festival, Joan Deusa, presented the programming for this free poetry festival.

The festival, which was organized by the Department of Heritage and the area of ​​Culture, led by Nahuel Gonzalez, in collaboration with the IMAB and the association Ca Saforaui, will merge poetry and music in heritage areas in Gandia, including in the Torre dels Pares and the Morabit.

Councillor Izquierdo said: “The idea of ​​this proposal is to make all the citizens of Gandia and the region aware of these emblematic spaces and to enjoy a very original programme of culture, poetry and heritage, coordinated with musical performances.”

It is a program that will feature the presence of renowned figures from the world of our literature and also young emerging poets who are positioning themselves on the poetic scene.

On Friday, August 20 at the Torre dels Pares at 8 pm there will be poetry by Laia Maldonado, Carla Fajardo and Joan Deusa, as well as a musical concert by Nu Drama and Sa Pena.

On Sunday, August 29 at the Morabit at 8 pm there will be a performance by Josep Piera and Ximo Vidal, with music by Petter Conolly and Omar Mestre.

