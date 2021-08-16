Fire in Tarifa closes the N-340 with several homes evacuated

A FIRE which has broken out in the Cadiz municipality of Tarifa has forced the N-340 road to be closed and several houses to be evacuated

A fire that has broken out in the Cadiz municipality of Tarifa has caused the authorities to close off the N-340 road, due to the dense smoke blowing across that prohibits visibility, and the blaze is so intense that it has been necessary to evacuate four houses, containing twelve people, from the lower part of the pedestrian nucleus of the Cuarton Bajo neighbourhood.

Reports from the Guardia Civil are that the road has been reopened between Km 91.800 and 91.200, but how long it can remain open will depend on the spread of the fire, and the amount of smoke given off across the road.

112 emergency services reported receiving more than 20 calls from concerned members of the public at around 3pm, alerting them to the outbreak of a fire, with the source of the outbreak thought to be a vehicle fire that spread into a field.

Emergency services were immediately deployed, including the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Cadiz, patrols of the Guardia Civil traffic unit, along with the Local Police, and the Provincial Operational Center (COP) of Infoca, who instantly mobilised 40 firefighters, three operations technicians, two environmental officers, two fire engines, and the Regional Command Group (Gremaf).

Three transport and fire fighting aircraft, a bomber, and a coordination plane have also been deployed in the air, to tackle the fire from above.

Emergencias 112 Andalucia, have reported that the provincial Civil Protection service and the Andalucian Emergency Group (GREA) have also been mobilised, with a technician and three officers who travelled to the area to deploy the Advanced Command Post (PMA), next to the Outpost of Forest Fires (PAIF) centre, from which the extinction work will be carried out, as well as coordination and protection of people, and the Forest Fire Monitoring Group remains operational, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

