Female director of Belgian GP circuit found shot dead in her home

NATHALIE MAILLET, the female director of the Belgian GP circuit Spa-Francorchamps has been found shot dead in her home, killed by her husband who later committed suicide



The female director of the iconic Belgian race circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Nathalie Maillet, was found dead at dawn, on the morning of Sunday, August 15, at her home in the Belgian town of Gouvy, in a crime allegedly committed by her husband, who later took his own life.

According to a statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, collected by the Belgian public radio-television station, RTBF, the police found the lifeless bodies of two women and a man at the couple’s home, with gunshot wounds, with the second woman, according to other local media, being Maillet’s lawyer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“According to the first information collected, the man would have deliberately used his weapon against the two women, including his wife, resulting in their death, before committing suicide” said the statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Belgian province of Luxembourg is already investigating what happened, and an investigating judge, the prosecutor, a forensic doctor, a ballistics expert, and the technical and scientific laboratory of the police, have traveled to the scene of the incident in Gouvy.

Ms Maillet, a French national, took control of the famous Spa race circuit in 2016, after leading an eco-architecture study, although she had previously been linked to motorsport through her father, uncle, and husband.

The incident coincides with the celebration this weekend of the Ypres rally at the Spa circuit, where the Belgian driver, Thierry Neuville won the race, driving a Hyundai i20, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.