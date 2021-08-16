The EU and Spain wants a shift to wind power by 2030 and European Commission has tabled the Fit-for-55 package, a series of legislative proposals to deliver the EU’s increased climate target of 55 per cent emissions reduction by the end of the decade. The package includes a higher renewables target and new rules to support the expansion of renewables and is in line with Spain’s green ambitions.

Last year the EU increased its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for 2030 from 40 per cent to 55 per cent. Today the European Commission tabled legislative changes to enable the EU to reach this new target. The so-called “Fit-for-55″ package contains changes to over 10 pieces of legislation, including the Renewable Energy Directive, the Energy Tax Directive, the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Directive and the EU Emissions Trading System.

The Commission proposal raises the EU’s renewable energy target from 32 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030. This means the EU will need 451 GW of wind power capacity by 2030, up from 180 GW today. This means the EU will need to install 30 GW of new wind farms every year between now and 2030 – a major acceleration in the expansion of wind energy. As it stands, only 15 GW a year over 2021-25 is expected to be built

“The Fit-for-55 package sends a clear message to consumers and investors. The EU wants a major expansion in renewables by 2030, with nearly twice as much new wind as we’re currently building. And the EU wants to accelerate the electrification of those sectors that have so far relied on fossil fuels. This is good for the climate. And good for the economy. The Fit-for-55 package means major new investments. It’s a package for jobs and growth”, said WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson.

The revision of the EU Renewable Energy Directive crucially improves the legal framework for corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Member States, including Spain, would have to issue Guarantees of Origin (GOs) for all renewable electricity, regardless of whether the producer was awarded support in government auctions. This will improve the traceability of renewable electricity. The package includes indicative annual renewables targets for industry; the share of renewables in industry should increase by 1.1 per cent annually.

“The package will trigger additional demand from industry and other big energy consumers who want to source renewables directly. Energy-intensive companies are knocking on our door wanting us to help them decarbonise. And this will only increase”, said Dickson.

“The Commission wants wind to be half of Europe’s electricity by 2050 and wants over twice as much wind capacity in 2030 as we have today. This is perfectly feasible from the point of view of technology and finance. But it needs a major improvement in the permitting procedures for new wind farms across Europe. The EU has a key role to play here in identifying and promoting best practice,” he added.

The various legislative proposals that make up the “Fit-for-55 package” now have to be negotiated and agreed by the 27 EU Member States and the European Parliament.

