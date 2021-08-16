Escaped prisoner caught in Spain’s Alicante. The man had been on the run from the authorities since last December after having escaped from Picassent prison.

Guardia civil officers have been able to capture and arrest a man in the town of Guardamar del Segura in Alicante. The man had been on the run from Valencia’s Picassent prison since December 2020. According to the security forces the man had failed to return to prison after being on leave.

The man arrested also had numerous arrest warrants for his imprisonment from courts in Spain. The officers were able to arrest the man due to the collaboration of locals. The officers were alerted to a man who was said to be occupying a property in the town of Guardarmar.

Officers were able to stop him when he was driving a vehicle and the man presented false identification. The ID he used was a driving licence from a person in Cuenca, this person had no criminal record but the ID was false.

The officers were finally able to identify the man and discovered that he had escaped from prison. There were three outstanding arrest warrants for him, two from Alicante criminal courts and a further one from a criminal court in Santander.

As reported Europa Press, “the identified man, a 31 year old Spanish national, was arrested and has already been returned to prison as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of false documentation, usurpation of civil status and against road safety, as he did not have a driving licence, to which was added the breach of sentence and the court summonses.”

