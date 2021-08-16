Ensemble Ifach perform

THE Ensemble Ifach is performing at the Casa de Cultura in Calpe on August 29.

The ensemble is a product of the musical association ‘Escola Calpina de Corda,’ created to expand the horizons of instruments through music and the commission of new composers.

The concert, which will take place from 9 pm at the Teatro Odeon at the Casa de Cultura in Calpe, will be free entry. Tickets are limited and places can be reserved on 965 839 123.

Calpe’s Casa de Cultura is on Avenida Masnou 1 in Calpe. Its office is open from 8.30 am to 2 pm Monday to Friday. For more information, contact [email protected]

