Drone to the rescue in Guardamar

By
Linda Hall
-
0
BEACH DRONE: Now operating in Guardamar Photo credit: Policia Local, Guardamar

A DRONE now patrols the Guardamar beaches, complementing the Red Cross lifesaving service.

Guardamar is one of 10 Valencian Community resorts taking part in the regional government’s pilot scheme to reduce the number of drownings.

The drones work closely with the public safety, maritime rescue and lifesaving services, providing backup in bathing zones and, for instance, dropping lifebelts to swimmers in difficulties.

The Guardamar zone is based in the Playa Centro where the municipality’s mayor, Jose Luis Saez, accompanied by the Jose Maria Angel Batalla, regional secretary for Public Safety and Emergencies, saw the drone put through its paces for the first time.

Guardamar has 11 kilometres of beaches that are visited by up to 200,000 people each day in the summer.  “Drones are important and people will be glad to see ours on the beach Saez said.  “But I hope that we don’t have to use it very often,” he added.


