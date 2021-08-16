THE Dinosaur exhibition in Estepona has attracted 14000 visitors according to the local Council and remains open until August 29.

Having opened in the Parque de Los Niños on July 14, the travelling Dino Expo XXL which arrived from La Linea de la Concepcion, has been a huge success.

According to the Council, visitors have been mainly families as so many youngsters are excited by the concept of life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and around 65 per cent of those who have visited have been foreign nationals, mainly British and Russian.

Dino Expo XXL is presented as an incredible journey through time in which children and adults can observe more than 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, among them, a Tyrannosaurus Rex 15 metres long and 8 metres high, in addition to other prehistoric animals, this making Dino XXL the largest Jurassic Park in Europe.

The exhibition is planned as a tour in which, in addition to experiencing the incredible sensation of seeing dinosaurs in motion, visitors can learn about each of the species in an open-air enclosure, with all security measures.

In addition, there are 10 amazing replicas of gigantic mammoths, rhinos and sabre-toothed tigers as visitors can experience an unforgettable journey to the Ice Age as well.

Dino Expo XXL is open every day from 7pm to 11pm and more information as well as ticket sales can be viewed at www.dinosaurios-expo.es.

