Chaos at Kabul Airport as hundreds stampede runways in desperate bid to flee.

Social media has been awash with distressing videos seeming to show frenzied scenes at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The scenes were from Sunday, August 15, as people attempted to flee Kabul as Taliban made their way into the city.

Videos showed the shocking scenes as hundreds of terrified travellers attempted to flee. According to reports, as the Taliban entered the city the Afghanistan President fled. It said this was in an attempt to “avoid bloodshed”.

Scenes in the airport showed that chaos abounded and there were also unconfirmed reports that guns had been fired on the runway. The US embassy took to social media to issue a security warning and said: “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.”

Kabul airport has now seen commercial flights suspended and scenes in the airport have been compared to 1975 in Vietnam as military aircraft swooped in to evacuate as many as possible.

Speaking to the Mirror one British private security worker who managed to safely make it out in time said: “It was a nightmare extraction as we dodged traffic for the last dash to the airport. There was apparently shooting at checkpoints.

“Kabul was rammed with traffic and refugees as the Taliban entered the city and we were ordered to evacuate. It happened so quickly.

“I hope that everyone got out – driving to the airport was horrific and some of us didn’t think we would make it out in time.”

