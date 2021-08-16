Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoyed Gibraltar according to a post that the Welsh actress put on her Instagram page.

Entitling the post Day Trippin’ which was accompanied by a video of her with the Rock in the background, she wrote “I went to Gibraltar for the first time! Loved it! Then we got to see the spectacular instillation @stmichaelscave Breathtaking!!!!! Thank you all on ‘The Rock’ for a great day.”

The couple have been seen out and about in Palma Mallorca where they have been holidaying for several weeks where they have a holiday home but the obviously decided that they should take advantage of easy access to Gibraltar and Sunday August 15 and it is speculated that they may have arrived on one of the many private jets that land at the airport.

For years, the Rock welcomed many famous visitors from Ava Gardner to Sean Connery and Keith Moon to John Lennon and Yoko Ono but since the pandemic, famous visitors have been a little scarce.

So far this year, there have been sightings of Aswad, David Hasselhoff and Right Said Fred but there is no doubt that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have the highest celebrity profiles so far in 2021.

Hopefully the return of the Gibunco Literary Festival and the International Music Festival which could both be up and running in 2022 will see an upsurge in well/known figures from all walks of life even though Nicholas Parsons is now no longer able to host what became the annual BBC Radio 4 Just a Minute programme broadcast from the Rock.

