Booster vaccines 'could be compulsory' for foreign holidays

Ron Howells
Booster vaccines 'could be compulsory' for foreign holidays
image: Wikipedia

Booster vaccines ‘could be compulsory’ for foreign holidays and care home staff.

UK government ministers are reportedly discussing plans to make Covid vaccine booster shots compulsory for care home staff and quarantine-free travel abroad, according to The Mirror.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has already made plans for booster shots to go to vulnerable groups and over-50s from September. Ministers are now suggesting that the “logical” next step would be to make these booster jabs a condition of retaining a person’s vaccine status up-to-date.

“The assumption is you will be required to have the most up-to-date health passport. So if the advice is to have a booster six months after your second jab, then that is what you will need,” a source said to the newspaper.

According to The Mirror, that would mean travel benefits for some double-jabbed Brits – for instance, being spared quarantine on return from amber list countries – may only continue if they get triple-jabbed.

“If I were the Government I would tread carefully on this. Booster jabs will take a while to get to the majority of the travelling public. And there are issues around whether they are necessary – some scientists say that they may not be necessary,” said former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.


