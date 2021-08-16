Bob Dylan being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl

BOB DYLAN is being sued for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, and giving her drugs and alcohol, in his New York hotel room in 1965



Bob Dylan, the legendary 81-year-old singer-songwriter, according to The Sun, has been sued in the Manhattan Supreme Court for the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl in a New York City hotel room, in 1965.

In the lawsuit which was reportedly filed last Friday, August 13, Dylan – real name Robert Zimmerman – is also accused of giving the teen “drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment”, according to the Manhattan Supreme Court papers, which go on to state, “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965, befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff”.

They claim that the singer used his position of fame with the girl – who is reportedly mentioned only as ‘J.C.’ in the documents – “as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse”, which the papers claim occurred on several occasions in his room at the Chelsea Hotel in NYC.

The documents also reportedly claim that the musician built the connection with the girl, “to lower J.C.’s inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol, and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day”, for which J.C. is reportedly seeking a jury trial, and unspecified damages.

