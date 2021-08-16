Airlines re-route flights to avoid Afghan airspace as Taliban take control of the skies

Airlines are re-routing flights to avoid Afghan airspace as the Taliban take control of the skies and chaos reigns at Kabul airport.

Major airlines have ceased flying through Afghan airspace as Islamist group the Taliban seize control of the capital Kabul and the airport.

United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have all said they are re-routing flights. Many aircraft are now flying over Pakistan and Iran instead and avoiding Indian airspace altogether as it is thought too dangerous to navigate at present.

Airlines and governments are more concerned about carriers flying over conflict zones after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles in Ukraine and Iran saw passenger jets downed and many lives lost.

Commercial flights to Kabul have been affected, with Dubai based Emirates among airlines suspending all flights to the Afghan capital until further notice.

Meanwhile, US troops were reportedly forced to fire warning shots into the air amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport to prevent crowds of citizens from running onto aircraft.

An official was quoted by Reuters as saying: “The crowd was out of control. The firing was only done to defuse the chaos.”

Gunfire could be heard in several videos on social media, with desperate scenes showing crowds hovering around aircraft and clambering up staircases.

US troops are in charge at the airport, where they are reportedly prioritising the evacuation of embassy staff on military flights. Recently deployed UK troops are supporting the repatriation of British Nationals, Embassy staff, and interpretors- 600 were sent on Saturday, August 14.

Over 60 countries, including the UK and US, issued a joint statement calling on the Taliban to allow people to leave

