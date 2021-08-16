A swimming pool costs extra, especially in Andalucia

Buying an apartment with a pool in Spain is, on average, 36.7 per cent more expensive than buying one without it. But that more than doubles in Andalucia, according to a study published by Idealista.

But only 19.6 per cent of homes for sale that are advertised in Spain on the real estate platform have a pool and the facility is almost unheard of in Spain northern regions.

In Andalucia, the cost of an apartment with a pool is 64.4 per cent higher than one without a pool. It is followed by the price differences of the Valencian Community (54.4 per cent more expensive), Canary Islands (52 per cent), Extremadura (51.2 per cent), Asturias (42.4 per cent) and Aragon (40 per cent).

In Madrid, the difference between an apartment with a pool and other flats was reduced to three per cent, followed by Cantabria (16.6 per cent) and Navarra (17.7 per cent).

A larger number of apartments come with pools in Andalucia (31.7 per cent), followed by the Canary Islands (29.2 per cent) and the Balearic Islands (28.6 per cent). In Valencia that figure is 27.5 per cent, La Rioja (22.3 per cent) and Madrid (21.5 per cent). In the Basque country only 1.5 per cent of apartments have pools, Navarra (two per cent), Asturias (2.6 per cent) and Galicia (4.3 per cent).

