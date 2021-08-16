A NEW musical about a French hero comes to the Costa del Sol with performance in both Malaga City and Estepona in the coming months.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was a French aviator and writer who spent more than two years in America before joining the Free French Air Force in North Africa although theoretically too old and in declining health.

He disappeared off the coast of Corsica on July 31, 1944 but this brave visionary lives on as he wrote one of the most published books of all time, The Little Prince which has sold more than 140 million copies and has been translated into 300 languages.

He dreamed under the stars of the Sahara, fell in love in Argentina, went into exile in New York and was finally, lost forever with his thoughts in the waters of the Mediterranean.

Antoine the musical is on tour in Spain and arrives at the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga City from September 3 to 5 with tickets costing €32 plus booking fee and then will be at the Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona on October 1 and 2 where tickets cost €32 or €35.

This is the story of a man with many dreams and positive views of his fellow men who sees the world through the eyes and the music for this new production has been created by legendary Spanish band Elefantes and the exceptional cast are supported by top musicians, special effects and lighting.

To find out more, visit www.antoine.es.

