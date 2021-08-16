A 17-year-old motorcyclist dies in Alhaurin de la Torre accident

A 17-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has been killed in an accident on Avenida de Coin in Alhaurin de la Torre



According to sources from the 112 Emergency Servies of Andalucia, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, a 17-year-old young man died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

112 reported receiving several calls from members of the public, at around 2.15pm today, Sunday, August 15, alerting them to an accident that had occurred on Avenida de Coin, in Capellania, Alhaurin de la Torre, with witnesses reporting they had seen a motorcyclist been run off the road.

Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location of the accident, including the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), patrols of the Local Police, and the Civil Protection of Alhaurin, all of whom arrived promptly at the scene but there was nothing any of them could do, and the youth was confirmed dead at the scene, without the need to be transferred to a hospital, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

