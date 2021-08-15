Valencia police arrest suspect who allegedly hospitalised a taxi driver

Valencia police have arrested a man suspected of allegedly assaulting a taxi driver who spent 22 days in hospital recovering from the vicious attack



National Police officers in the city of Valencia in Spain have arrested a 46-year-old man who is suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of a crime of assault, after he insulted and beat a taxi driver, who subsequently underwent an emergency craniotomy, and was admitted to hospital for 22 days with the injuries he received during the beating.

According to a police statement, the events took place at the end of June, when one day, at around six in the morning, the victim went with his taxi to a manual car wash, and apparently, as he was going to wash the car, a man approached him and began to insult him, grabbing his arm tightly and hitting the taxi driver with numerous blows all over his body.

They detailed that the attack took place when the taxi driver was crouched outside the car, looking for some coins under the front seat, which was when the aggressor forcibly pulled him from the vehicle and hit his head on the door frame of the car, producing a bruise at the level of the eyebrow.

When the victim reproached his attacker, the aggressor took the belt from his pants, causing abrasions on his abdomen, while also elbowing him, causing the victim to fall to the ground, which the aggressor took advantage of to continue the assault.

Once the attack was over, the victim went to a hospital in Valencia, where he reported a severe headache, and he was admitted to be evaluated for the injuries, where, some days later, due to the blows, he underwent emergency surgery, with doctors performing a craniotomy, and he remained in hospital for 22 days recovering.

As a result of their investigations, and once the victim recovered and gave them a description, the officers found out the identity of the suspect, a man of Pakistani origin, who was arrested this week, and has been brought to justice, as reported by larazon.es.

