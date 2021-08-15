TUI cancel popular holiday destinations amid UK’s Covid travel restrictions. The Company which is the largest tour operator in the UK has cancelled holidays to several destinations due to the ongoing changes in the travel guidelines issued by the UK government.

At the moment children and fully vaccinated adults can skip self-isolation when returning from an amber list country, but other travellers will have to isolate. The airline is maintaining a fantastic selection of flights though, but have spoken of the ‘ongoing uncertainty’ which has seen them pull holidays and flights to certain destinations.

Earlier this year in June the company joined with Virgin Atlantic and British Airways in legal action. The companies are taking legal action against the government in the UK regarding travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The legal bid hopes to get the UK government to be more transparent with the selection process on how destinations are selected to be green, amber or even red in the traffic light system.

TUI are still offering packages to mainland Spain including (Alicante, Malaga and Reus). However some destinations have been dropped according to the Northern Echo. This includes cancellations for “

Up to and including August 25: Aruba

Up to and including August 27: Italy (Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria)

Up to and including August 31: Italy (Naples), Florida, Turkey and Mexico (Cancun) and India, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand (Phuket), UAE (Abu Dhabi) and USA with non-TUI flights

Up to and including September 4: Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt and Tunisia and Canada, Kenya, Seychelles and Tobago with non-TUI flights

Up to and including October 31: Austria, Italy and Slovenia (TUI Lakes and Mountains including non-TUI flights) and Bulgaria, Mainland Spain (Girona), Malta (except non-TUI flights) and Montenegro”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.