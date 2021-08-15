Thieves steal money boxes after the Starlite Marbella concert by Nathy Peluso

THIEVES took advantage of a power failure to steal several money boxes after the Nathy Peluso concert in Starlite Marbella



Thieves took advantage of a power failure after the Starlite Marbella concert by Argentinian singing star, Nathy Peluso, on Friday, August 13, to steal several money boxes from the compound, as confirmed to Efe by the organisers of the event, although no exact figure was given regarding the amount of money that was taken.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 4am on the morning of Saturday, August 14, at an hour when due to the coronavirus restrictions in place, there were only a few workers and security personnel left in the venue, as the compound closes at 2am.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There were strong gusts of wind during the early hours of the morning, leading to a power failure, sending the entire auditorium of La Cantera de Nagueles into darkness, which is when the thieves took their opportunity to pounce, especially as the security cameras were put out of action by the electricity being cut.

Allegedly, the thieves got away with several money boxes from the food and drink facilities, as well as from the concert ticket office, along with a larger box which they reportedly transported with the help of a barrow that was used for the delivery of small goods to the site.

The organisers of Starlite reported the incident to Marbella police, and told Efe that they remain expectant regarding the results of the police investigation being carried out, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.