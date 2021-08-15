Taliban take control of presidential palace in Kabul after Afghan president leaves country

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Taliban take control of presidential palace
Taliban take control of presidential palace in Kabul after Afghan president leaves country. image: Twitter

Taliban enter the presidential palace in Kabul after the Afghan president left the country and say NO to a transitional government.

Taliban commanders have now taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul shortly after President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan. The group says it expects a total handover of power, totally rejecting the idea of a transitional government.

Taliban militants easily entered the Afghan capital of Kabul today, Sunday, August 15, after a whirlwind advance that saw them take most of the country’s provinces and cities – most without firing a shot – just days after the US military withdrawal.

Amid negotiations to surrender, US-backed President Ashraf Ghani departed shortly afterwards, reports are that he is bound for the relatively safe haven of Tajikistan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In a message posted to Facebook, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he left Kabul to save the capital city and its citizens from bloodshed.

“I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting … the past 20 years.

“They are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks,” he said in the message, according to a translation.


Related:

BREAKING NEWS: Taliban enters Kabul

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 1996, imposing strict requirements on the country’s people, including preventing women from working and they remained in power until 2001, when troops from the UK, US and other countries entered Afghanistan.


The British army withdrew its troops last month, with the Taliban advancing across Afghanistan, however, the MOD has since deployed 600 troops on a mercy mission to repatriate any remaining British Nationals, Embassy staff and interpreters.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here