Taliban take control of presidential palace in Kabul after Afghan president leaves country

Taliban enter the presidential palace in Kabul after the Afghan president left the country and say NO to a transitional government.

Taliban militants easily entered the Afghan capital of Kabul today, Sunday, August 15, after a whirlwind advance that saw them take most of the country’s provinces and cities – most without firing a shot – just days after the US military withdrawal.

Amid negotiations to surrender, US-backed President Ashraf Ghani departed shortly afterwards, reports are that he is bound for the relatively safe haven of Tajikistan.

In a message posted to Facebook, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he left Kabul to save the capital city and its citizens from bloodshed.

“I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting … the past 20 years.

“They are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks,” he said in the message, according to a translation.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 1996, imposing strict requirements on the country’s people, including preventing women from working and they remained in power until 2001, when troops from the UK, US and other countries entered Afghanistan.

The British army withdrew its troops last month, with the Taliban advancing across Afghanistan, however, the MOD has since deployed 600 troops on a mercy mission to repatriate any remaining British Nationals, Embassy staff and interpreters.