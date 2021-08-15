Spanish Police launch search for British Expat runaway driver after fatal accident in Marbella.

Spanish Police launch search for British Expat runaway driver who fled the scene after a fatal accident in Marbella



Police officers from the Guardia Civil traffic division have been working tirelessly since Wednesday, August, 11, in a bid to locate a runaway driver that left the scene after being involved in a fatal accident in Marbella, in the province of Malaga, Spain.

As reported by the SUR, everything now indicates that the driver was a British expat who rammed into a young motorcyclist who lost his life after spending several days in intensive care at the Regional Hospital of Malaga.

The incident took place at dawn on August 11 at around 02:45 am hours. Several people alerted the Andalucian Emergency Services, 112, to the crash and said that they had found a motorist lying on the road at kilometre 181 of the AP-7, towards Malaga. The callers reported to the emergency room staff workers that the young man was not moving.

The 112 services reported to the police that the 18 year-old-man had received their assistance and had been transferred to the Regional Hospital of Malaga after which he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) directly, where he has remained until he sadly passed away at dawn on Saturday, August, 14.

Officers from the Traffic Research and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Armed Institute, as soon as they learned of the accident, began with their investigations to determine what exactly what had happened.

Everything indicated to the group that a driver had rammed his car into the motorcycle and fled, leaving the seriously injured young man lying there on the road without providing any assistance whatsoever.

A high-end tourism

The Guardia Civil soon found out the model of the car involved was a high-end vehicle, specifically a white Mercedes GLA model and began an extensive device to locate it.

Officers called workshops and scrap yards in the area to ask them to inform them if they received the same type of car which had come in with accident damage, specifically a blow to the front right.

The car, a rental, was eventually found parked in an urbanisation in Marbella and investigators are now focused on locating the driver.

Investigations revealed the drive is a British citizen, however, first indications point to the fact that the man has already left the country for England, which would make the tasks for his possible arrest much more difficult.

Please check back for updates on this story as the next step is for the Spanish police to contact their British counterparts which could result in charges for the man if an application for his extradition is put in place.

