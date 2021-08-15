Spain launches inquiry after reservoirs drained for profit during heatwave

Spain launches inquiry after two reservoirs drained for profit during heatwave and drought in Spain.

Both expats and Spaniards in Spain are being hit by shocking prices of electricity at the moment, something which is made worse as the country is being hit by a heatwave which means many people have to resort to aircon, just to be able to cope with the heat.

The Spanish government have now launched an enquiry after it was revealed that the second biggest energy producer in Spain, Iberdrola, has drained two reservoirs. The reservoirs have reportedly been drained during a heatwave and drought in a bid to give staggering profits to the company while consumers are being hit with record high prices for electricity.

Iberdrola has drained the Zamora and Caceres reservoirs which are located in the west of Spain. They have been drained over the period of a few weeks which meant the Company has been able to produce inexpensive hydroelectricity while charging consumers a premium.

One expat told EWN: “This is a shocking news. We are being hit with horrendous prices, and all the time electricity companies are trying to make even more profit.”

The minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera has hit out at Iberdrola. She has labelled the actions as “scandalous”, but has explained that the actions are not illegal though.

“This can’t be allowed to happen,” said Ribera.

“Water is a scarce resource which is just as important for the wellbeing of families and the economy as it is for generating electricity.”

“It’s legitimate but not reasonable, which is why we want to intervene as soon as possible.”

The actions are not considered to be illegal as Iberdrola has a set amount of water that they are allowed to use during the year and they are permitted to use this water whenever they wish.

