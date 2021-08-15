Spain celebrates Assumption of the Virgin festival

SPAIN is today, Sunday, August 15, celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin festival.

The festival will be celebrated today by around 1,200 municipalities around Spain.

There are many Spanish communities which will instead celebrate the holiday on August 16, however, including Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, and Castilla y Leon.

Several municipalities in Madrid will also celebrate the festival on the 16, including Becerril de la Sierra, Berzosa de Lozoya, Buitrago de Lozoya, Cenicientos, Pelayos de la Presa, Torrelodones, Valdeolmos-Alalpardo or Valdepielagos.

In Cataluña, Martorell, Cubelles, Olost, Tarres or Santa Pau will also mark the day on August 16.

August 15 is the day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, which refers to the day that Mary ascended to heaven without dying. This festival has been celebrated since the 7th century,

The feast of the Assumption of the Virgin is celebrated on August 15 after the Church chose the date.

In the Minor Basilica of Santa Maria in Elche, a lyrical-theatrical representation is held every year during the festivities in honour of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, reflecting various traditions.

The festival sees municipalities celebrating August 16 instead declare the day a non-working day with many businesses closing for the celebration.

