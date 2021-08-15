SINGER Surianne and Levanter Breeze will be playing in Gibraltar on Friday August 27 at Cabana Beach Bar, Camp Bay.

They will be joined by special guests Dani Chipolino on percussion and Djamal Ma Ad on saxophone.

The collective will perform original music from their forthcoming EPs, delivering an eclectic repertoire filled with emotive soulful sounds, infectious melodies, driving percussive rhythms with a fusion of rock, blues and jazz influences.

The event is free to the public with live music starting at 8.30pm although it is strongly recommended that tables are booked in advance as their last appearance saw a full house.

Members of Levanter Breeze having been playing in and around Gibraltar for more than 30 years and have appeared as support at the Gibraltar International Jazz Festival on a number of occasions whilst guitarist Peter Martinez has released two albums.

To book a table please call Cabana on 00350 200 63339 and check out their menu at www.facebook.com/CabanaCampBay and for further information about the music as well as videos of the band visit www.surianne.com.

Entry to Gibraltar from Spain is relatively simple provided you have a valid passport and if British and you can’t also show residency, your passport may be stamped on entry and exit.

Don’t take any meat or dairy products out of Gibraltar when leaving or alcohol or cartons of cigarettes after 9pm as they may be confiscated if stopped at the Spanish Customs check point.

If driving, take advantage of the fact that diesel and petrol are on average 20c per litre cheaper than in Spain.

