Sevilla Local Police force receives a new fleet of patrol cars

Sevilla City Council, through the Delegation of the Interior and Major Festivities, has strengthened its Local Police force’s fleet of vehicles, adding 21 new units that will be put into operation once their appearances have been adapted and personalised, with the new consignment of vehicles made possible by an improvement made in last December’s public tender, and is part of a plan to eventually renew the complete fleet of 129 cars.

As explained by Juan Carlos Cabrera, the councillor for Government and Major Festivities, this is an initiative “that aims to put all the resources and budgets available at the service of the Local Police of Sevilla. We continue to bet on the reinforcement of the force, not only with calls for approved places in development and those that are in process, but also with the corresponding investments that allow us to promote the work of the workforce, and the response to the citizenry”.

The 21 new vehicles are all different models of the Renault brand, among which, the Kadjar SUV stands out, which facilitates access to different terrains and surfaces without losing comfort, with large-size vans also being added to the fleet.

These vehicles are currently in the process of being decorated with the new corporate image of the Local Police of Sevilla, which adapts to European regulations, and responds to visibility criteria in emergency situations. The images have been developed using microprism materials, and technologies that allow greater creativity and safety, by reaching the highest standards of retroflection, with a budget of €4.2 million.

The current fleet replaces the models that were introduced in 2015, and incorporates new technological solutions, such as communications equipment, interior cameras for recording, geolocation, enhancement of side lighting, and event and detour signalling panels, with real-time information on traffic.

The councillor praised the great work that the Local Police have been doing since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic “in protecting citizens, and in compliance with the regulations that were intended to stop the progress of the disease, by assuming new challenges and competencies, and participating with citizen collaboration in turning Seville into a safer city”, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

