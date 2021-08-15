Reversing illegally can cost you 500 euros and 6 points off your license in Spain, so beware!

When it comes to getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, it is essential to know in detail the General Traffic Regulations in Spain as there are manoeuvres as simple and common as reversing that in certain situations can cost us a large fine from the traffic police.

According to the DGT (Director General of Traffic), the improper use of reverse gear can render the driver with a 500 euros fine and the loss of 6 points off the driving license- it is considered a danger to both the driver and other road users.

The first and most important thing is to know in what situations to use reverse gear- it is not as simple as one may think.

Article 32 of the Law on Traffic and Road Safety is very clear in this regard:

«It is prohibited to move in reverse, except in cases where it is not possible to go forward or change direction or direction of travel, and in complementary manoeuvres of another one that demands them, and always with the minimum necessary route to carry it out ».

Therefore, contrary to popular belief, it is only possible to reverse in two very specific situations. First, when it is impossible to move forward i.e you are blocked in. And, secondly, in those manoeuvres in which you have to reverse, such as when parking.

Reversing on a motorway or dual carriageway.

So, next time you see someone reversing back from the A-7 slip road, or back down the ‘calle’, just remember, it is illegal and they will get fined if caught!

