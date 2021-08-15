Ready for SWEXIT? New reports shows Sweden tipped for ‘heartbreaking divorce’ from the EU

Ready for SWEXIT? A new report has shown Sweden is tipped for a ‘heartbreaking divorce’ from the EU following Britain’s departure.

Newly unearthed accounts show that the European Union was given a warning that Sweden could be ready to make a “heartbreaking divorce” from Brussels, and join the UK by leaving the bloc.

Ever since the UK caused a storm and voted to leave the EU, creating a historic Brexit referendum, question marks remained over Britain’s allies and their place in the bloc.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Criticism of Brussels ‘eurocratic’ leadership has grown fiercer in recent years, particularly after the European Commission – led by its current President, Ursula von der Leyen – sparked chaos due to its handling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Even Ms von der Leyen herself admitted that the Commission could have done better, as rows over supplies and which vaccines to approve, and which ones not to, constantly stalled its rollout progress.

Although the vaccine rollout on the continent is now back on track, euroscepticism that crept in during the pandemic has not gone away and is causing some bloc members to question their positions. In the aftermath of the Brexit vote, the likes of Sweden and in fact Italy were tipped to join the UK and opt to break free from the EU.

David Wemer, a Europe Fellow at Young Professionals in Foreign Policy wrote:

“Expansion to the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries, and Eastern Europe signalled that the founding states favoured a pan-European project over full integration.

“As the Union continues its decade-long malaise, however, that belief could be eroding, as core states see full integration as the only way to save the institutions they worked so hard to create.

“If leaders in the core states endorse this view, it puts politicians in Sweden and elsewhere in the unenviable position of choosing between the Union and their nation’s coveted sovereignty opt-outs.

“Brexit clearly shows the more likely outcome: Sweden’s ‘mourning of sorrow’ could quickly morph into a heart-breaking divorce, while Brussels may achieve more union but become tragically less European.”

Related:

The Bloc is slowly crumbling.

Poland and Hungary are now showing distinct autocratic tendencies, and this is a challenge to the EU and threatens it to its core, Maximilian Popp warned. In Poland, a challenge made by deputy prime minister Jarosław Kaczyński could destroy the shared democratic values of the EU and “threatens Europe at its core”. Der Spiegel’s deputy head of foreign affairs warned: “In the case of Poland, it really is about everything.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.