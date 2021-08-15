Police arrest three for assaulting tourists in Mallorca

POLICE have arrested three people for allegedly assaulting and robbing several tourists in Mallorca.

Officers from the National Police arrested three men on suspicion of theft following the alleged crimes in Mallorca.

The incident took place in Can Pere Antoni in Palma when several tourists were allegedly robbed by a group of five thieves of Maghreb origin.

The suspects reportedly stopped the tourists and assaulted them, with one of the group holding a knife and cutting the finger of one of the tourists.

The suspect allegedly then stole several pieces of jewellery, while a female tourist also had items stolen before the thieves ran off.

The victims called police to report what happened and officers came to the scene before taking the tourists to a police station to file a complaint.

During the journey, the victims recognised three individuals as the criminals who had assaulted them. The police officers approached them and, in a search, several items were found.

The investigations continue to try to arrest the other two alleged assailants who also participated in the crime.

Those arrested include two 18-year-olds and a 51-year-old Algerian man in Mallorca.

