Padron push in Santa Pola

SANTA POLA wants to increase the number of residents registered on the local Padron.

It is doing so by pointing out in both Spanish and English the advantages to residents.

Services and infrastructure will improve, because the allocations from the central government are based on the number on registered residents, the town hall explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Residents, too, will benefit by being able to access the health system and all levels of Spain’s education system as well as social services.

At the same time, Santa Pola town hall has reminded residents, once again in English and Spanish, that the Diputacion provincial council has made a €2,165 grant for projects, programmes and activities relating to international residents, expanding the activities and services available from the Community Social Centre office.

These will focus on in-person or online workshops (depending on the evolution of the pandemic) in Santa Pola itself and Gran Alacant.

Some of these will be carried out at the Jose Antonio Alemañ sports centre and others at the Playa Lisa and Tamarit municipal offices.