Orihuela takes on Cataluña

ORIHUELA city hall gave Cataluña a three-month deadline to return a 14th century volume belonging to the municipality.

The Llibre dels Repartiments, which sets out local land divisions and boundaries at that time, is in the keeping of the Library of Cataluña.

Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana signed a document on August 11, addressed to Cataluña’s regional president, Pere Aragones, quoting historic proof that the Llibre dels Repartiments, an early land registry, belongs to the city.

It was stolen from Orihuela between 1907 and 1908 and bought from a Catalan bookseller in the early 1920s by Barcelona’s Diputacion council. The purchasers were “almost certainly aware of its illicit origin,” according to Bascuñana’s document.

The three months will not be extended, Bascuñana warned, and should the Catalan authorities fail to return the volume, Orihuela town hall will start legal proceedings

The Llibre dels Repartiments relates the constitution and setting up of the Orihuela that emerged after the Re-conquest and it could also be considered a constitutional act of its heir, present-day Orihuela, Bascuña said.

“This book is of great patrimonial value, together with the Libro de Privilegios, kept in the municipal archive, and our glorious Oriol Flag, the symbols of Orihuela’s identity,” the mayor declared.