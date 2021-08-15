OLYMPIC silver medallist Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned her medal to help pay for a young child’s operation in America



Maria Andrejczyk is a Polish athlete who won the silver medal for her country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this month – the first medal she has ever won in her career – but she has shown that victories and defeats in the world of sport are nothing when it comes to a person’s health, as she recently placed her silver medal up for auction to help a young child whose parents need money to pay for an operation.

Milos is a young Polish boy who is awaiting heart surgery in the United States, and his parents are trying to raise money to cover the costs of the medical operation, so Andrejczyk entered the scene with her silver medal, putting it up for auction and getting the figure of €44,000 for it.

“The true value of a medal always remains in the heart. A medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others. This silver can save lives, instead of collecting dust in a closet. That is why I decided to auction it to help sick children”, explained the athlete in an interview with a Polish television station.

However, Andrejczyk’s gesture of solidarity has an important background, as the javelin thrower herself went through a health problem in 2018, when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, from which she was finally able to recover and continue with her sporting career, as reported by 20minutos.es

