News snippets – Costa Blanca South

Fire alert THE Crevillente fire brigade, called out to extinguish a scrub fire adjoining Calle Santa Agueda in Catral, also received backup from a Provincial Fire Consortium helicopter to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses.

Life-savers A ONE-YEAR-OLD who choked on an ice cube was saved by Red Cross lifeguards on Santa Pola’s Calas del Este beach who had to perform 16 Heimlich manoeuvre thrusts before the child expelled the obstruction.

Forever homes A TOTAL of 339 animals were abandoned in Alicante City during the first seven months of this year although the Animal Protection Society has also managed to find homes for 176 dogs and 31 cats.

Big spenders RUSSIANS and the Chinese lead the recovery in sales of luxury goods in Alicante province, spending up to €12,000 at a time on jewellery and similar amounts on exclusive brands of clothing, shoes and handbags.