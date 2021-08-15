News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Clean energy ALMERIA province senator Antonio Martinez Rodriguez (PSOE) recently applauded the central government’s €8.5 million allocation that will bring clean, sustainable energy to inland towns that have fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. These municipalities are the most-threatened by depopulation but their town halls cannot make large-scale investments, Martinez Rodriguez said.

Full up TOURIST occupation over the recent long weekend rose to between 90 and 95 per cent in Almeria province, according to the ASHAL, which represents business-owners in the hospitality sector. In hotels located in the Levante zone and some inland rural areas, this reached 100 per cent, ASHAL said.

Large size GIANT 40-kilo jellyfish are invading Almeria province waters, owing to high temperatures and the east wind. Having been spotted in Roquetas and El Alquian another reached Almeria City’s El Zapillo beach, where swimmers prudently removed it from the sea although it has a milder sting than smaller species.

Much ado TWO councillors from the small mountain town of Felix reported an Opposition colleague to the Guardia Civil for firing a shotgun in the direction of a busy road at night. A wounded mountain goat that later died was found next morning, prompting calls for the PSOE councillor’s resignation.

Market offer ADRA town hall will allocate 10 stalls in the municipal market, including six bars occupying spaces ranging from 23 to 51 square metres. Four stalls in the interior will be authorised to sell non-perishables as well as processed and frozen foods, occupying between 14 and 17 square metres.

Wee dispute POLICIA NACIONAL officers investigating a shooting incident in Almeria City’s La Chanca neighbourhood that left three people with minor injuries, believe it originated in an argument between neighbours. This escalated after one of them drew attention to a passer-by who was urinating in the street, police sources said.